Hotel workman jumps into river to save drowning man

A hotel workman jumped into a river to rescue a drowning man who had plunged into the water.

The incident happened at the White Cart Water in Paisley on Tuesday at 8.40am.

A man, who was understood to have been carrying out resurfacing work at the Watermill Hotel, jumped into the water to pull the 58-year-old out.

Police then carried out CPR on the man, who is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "About 8.40am, police were alerted to a report of a 58-year-old man in the water at the White Cart next to the Watermill Hotel in Paisley.

"A workman from nearby went into the water and rescued the man, taking him to the shore, where he was met by officers who commenced CPR until the ambulance arrived.

"He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital. His medical condition is described as serious but stable."

The workman was also treated by paramedics but was uninjured.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 8.44am to attend an incident at White Cart Water, Paisley.

"We dispatched one paramedic response unit and an ambulance to the scene.

"One male patient was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital."

