Man questioned over alleged rape at Glasgow Central 

A 26-year-old woman is being supported after the incident on Monday morning.

Station: Police called on Monday morning (file pic). STV

A man is being questioned by police after an alleged rape at Glasgow Central train station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the transport hub in central Glasgow around 5am on Monday morning after reports of a serious sexual assault involving a 26-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, BTP said a 27-year-old man had been detained in connection with the incident.

He is currently in police custody and will be questioned by detectives.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers, a spokeswoman said.

