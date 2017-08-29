Five men held in connection with two attempted murders

Detectives investigating incidents in Clydebank and Glasgow following intelligence-led operation.

Police: At the scene in Port Dundas. SWNS

Police have arrested five men in connection with attempted murders in Clydebank and Port Dundas.

Two men, aged 30 and 31, have been arrested in connection with an incident in the Hardgate area of the town on April 28.

A 32-year-old man was seriously injured after reportedly being attacked with weapons on Gilmour Avenue.

One of the men, along with 3 others, aged 35, 30, 30 and 27, have also been arrested over an attempted murder of a 37-year-old man in Port Dundas, Glasgow on May 18.

Police said the arrests were made following an intelligence-led operation.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the men are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

