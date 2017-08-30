Fire rips through restaurant and burns it to the ground

Little Italy owners 'stood helpless' during the blaze in Dumfries on Wednesday.

Blaze: Around 30 firefighters at the scene (file pic). STV

A restaurant's owners "stood helpless" as their premises "burned to the ground".

Emergency services were called to the scene at Little Italy on Moffat Road in Dumfries at 2.16am on Wednesday.

Police and fire crews found a well-developed fire in the building when they arrived.

At the height of the incident around 30 firefighters were at the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page said its owner "stood helpless" as it "burned to the ground".

A police spokesman said: "At this time no one appears to have been injured, however, the restaurant has been severely damaged as a result of the fire.

"Moffat Road was closed for a number of hours, however, has since reopened.

"Police remain at the scene and joint Police and Fire Service investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out in due course."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0213 of August 30, 2017.

