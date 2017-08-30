Girl, 15, arrested after 'six pupils shot on school bus'

A police officer was also allegedly assaulted during incident in South Lanarkshire.

School: The girl has been suspended.

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after six pupils were allegedly shot and a police officer assaulted on a school bus.

The incident reportedly involved a BB gun is said to have happened in South Lanarkshire, resulting in several youngsters being injured.

The girl, who has been suspended from the school, is also alleged to have resisted arrest following the shooting before assaulting a police officer.

One of the youngsters injured in the alleged attack was a first year pupil.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a 15-year-old girl was arrested and is subject to a report to the Scottish Children's Reporter Administration in connection with an alleged breach of the peace, common assault, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer which occurred on board a bus on August 24."

Carole McKenzie, head of education at South Lanarkshire Council, said: "We can confirm that, following an incident, parents were informed the following day by letter and the matter is now the subject of a police investigation."

