No charges over man found dead days after police call

David Penman's body was discovered in a van that had been reported two days before.

Police: Body found in Dunipace, Stirlingshire (file pic). ©SNS Group

No charges will be brought over the death of a man whose body may have been lying in a van for days after it was reported to police.

David Penman was found dead in a lay-by in Dunipace, Stirlingshire, on December 15 last year.

Officers had been told about the van his body was found inside two days earlier, it is understood.

In response, Crown prosecutors ordered the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) to examine the force's response to the calls.

After considering the PIRC's report, prosecutors have now decided no action will be taken.

A spokesman said: "After full and careful consideration of the case, the procurator fiscal concluded that no further investigation is required.

"The nearest relatives have been advised of the results of our investigation."

The PIRC may still release its report into the police's handling of the case.

It recently emerged police took seven days to investigate concerns for a man later found dead at his flat in Edinburgh.

Fears for Asperger syndrome sufferer Andrew Bow were first raised on March 16 and his body was discovered on March 23.

The PIRC identified a series of failings in the way Police Scotland handled the case.

