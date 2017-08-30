Missing man's body found in East Kilbride woodland

Craig Galt, 32, had been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Craig Galt: Family informed.

The body of a man has been found in a wooded area of East Kilbride.

Police have identified him as Craig Galt, 32, who had been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 3pm on Wednesday, the body of 32-year-old Craig Galt, who had been missing from East Kilbride since yesterday afternoon, was discovered by officers in a wooded area, Langlands Moss, near to Langlands Road in East Kilbride."

Police said Mr Galt's relatives had been informed and there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.