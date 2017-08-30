Four men in court charged with 'Bonzo' murder bid
The men made no pleas when they appeared in court and were remanded in custody.
Four men have appeared in court charged with attempting to murder Steven 'Bonzo' Daniel.
The 37-year-old was left with serious facial injuries after allegedly being attacked earlier this year.
Andrew Sinclair, 30, Michael Bennett, 30, Robert Bennett, 27, and Brian Ferguson, 35 made a private appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
They are accused of the murder bid which took place in May in the Port Dundas area.
The men, from Glasgow, all also face attempting to defeat the ends of justice charges.
Sinclair is also accused of attempting to murder Ryan Fitzsimmons on 28 April in Clydebank, along with 31-year-old Michael Sutherland.
Sutherland, from Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
The five men made no pleas when they appeared and were remanded in custody by sheriff Bill Totten.
They are expected to appear again next week for a full committal hearing.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.