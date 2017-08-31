  • STV
  • MySTV

Gymnastics coach committed sex crimes against schoolgirls

STV

Ryan McKee kissed two 14-year-olds and sent indecent images to one of them.

Court: McKee found guilty of three charges (file pic).
Court: McKee found guilty of three charges (file pic). STV

A former Commonwealth Games gymnast who represented Scotland has been convicted of sex charges against two schoolgirls.

Ryan McKee, 25, knew the girls were 14 when he became involved with them through a sports club where he coached.

Over a total of five years between 2010 and 2015, McKee preyed on the two teenagers from the club in Glasgow.

He kissed one girl and asked her if she wanted to see indecent images of him and requested she send pictures to him. He kissed a second victim and they sent naked pictures to one another in 2015

McKee, who now works in a pub, denied the charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court but was found guilty of three charges after a trial.

Sheriff Tony Kelly convicted McKee, from Milton of Campsie, of "engaging in sexual behaviour", and communicating indecently with one girl between April and August 2015.

He also found him guilty of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the other between March 2010 and March 2012.

'You formed relationships with girls under 16 and kissed them and requested images of them.'
Sheriff Tony Kelly

Mr Kelly told McKee: "I accept the accounts given by the complainers, there are striking similarities about what was said about your conduct.

"You formed relationships with girls under 16 and kissed them and requested images of them."

Throughout the verdict McKee sat with his head down in the dock.

He was convicted of a similar crime in 2013 after sending a nude picture to another schoolgirl but admonished in relation to that offence.

The court heard evidence from the girls, who were underage when McKee was a coach at their gymnastics club.

He kissed them and acted inappropriately towards both of them, knowing what age they were.

The mother of one girl, who confronted her daughter after hearing about "inappropriate conduct" with McKee, gave evidence.

Her daughter confessed she had been kissing McKee for a couple of months and they had exchanged naked pictures.

'She said that she messaged Ryan quite a lot and there was inappropriate pictures sent between the two of them.'
Witness

The woman saw text messages sent from McKee asking the girl to keep quiet about what happened between them.

He said: "If it gets out it's true between me and you I wont ever work again."

The mother used her own phone to take a picture of the messages on her daughter's phone.

Procurator fiscal depute Jonathan Kemp asked "Did you have any other conversation with her about messages that had been sent?"

The woman replied: "She said that she messaged Ryan quite a lot and there was inappropriate pictures sent between the two of them."

Asked if the girl described the images, the witness said: "Naked pictures."

Mr Kelly deferred sentence for a background report and risk assessment as well continued his bail with the condition McKee cannot approach anyone under 16 without supervision.

McKee represented Scotland in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.