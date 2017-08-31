Gymnastics coach committed sex crimes against schoolgirls

Ryan McKee kissed two 14-year-olds and sent indecent images to one of them.

Court: McKee found guilty of three charges (file pic). STV

A former Commonwealth Games gymnast who represented Scotland has been convicted of sex charges against two schoolgirls.

Ryan McKee, 25, knew the girls were 14 when he became involved with them through a sports club where he coached.

Over a total of five years between 2010 and 2015, McKee preyed on the two teenagers from the club in Glasgow.



He kissed one girl and asked her if she wanted to see indecent images of him and requested she send pictures to him. He kissed a second victim and they sent naked pictures to one another in 2015

McKee, who now works in a pub, denied the charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court but was found guilty of three charges after a trial.

Sheriff Tony Kelly convicted McKee, from Milton of Campsie, of "engaging in sexual behaviour", and communicating indecently with one girl between April and August 2015.

He also found him guilty of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the other between March 2010 and March 2012.

'You formed relationships with girls under 16 and kissed them and requested images of them.' Sheriff Tony Kelly

Mr Kelly told McKee: "I accept the accounts given by the complainers, there are striking similarities about what was said about your conduct.

"You formed relationships with girls under 16 and kissed them and requested images of them."

Throughout the verdict McKee sat with his head down in the dock.

He was convicted of a similar crime in 2013 after sending a nude picture to another schoolgirl but admonished in relation to that offence.

The court heard evidence from the girls, who were underage when McKee was a coach at their gymnastics club.

He kissed them and acted inappropriately towards both of them, knowing what age they were.

The mother of one girl, who confronted her daughter after hearing about "inappropriate conduct" with McKee, gave evidence.

Her daughter confessed she had been kissing McKee for a couple of months and they had exchanged naked pictures.

'She said that she messaged Ryan quite a lot and there was inappropriate pictures sent between the two of them.' Witness

The woman saw text messages sent from McKee asking the girl to keep quiet about what happened between them.

He said: "If it gets out it's true between me and you I wont ever work again."

The mother used her own phone to take a picture of the messages on her daughter's phone.

Procurator fiscal depute Jonathan Kemp asked "Did you have any other conversation with her about messages that had been sent?"

The woman replied: "She said that she messaged Ryan quite a lot and there was inappropriate pictures sent between the two of them."

Asked if the girl described the images, the witness said: "Naked pictures."

Mr Kelly deferred sentence for a background report and risk assessment as well continued his bail with the condition McKee cannot approach anyone under 16 without supervision.

McKee represented Scotland in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.