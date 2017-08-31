Huge tailbacks near Glasgow Airport after crash on M8

The three-vehicle collision happened at junction 27 heading eastbound on Thursday.

Glasgow Airport: Lanes two and three blocked on M8. Traffic Scotland

Commuters are facing long delays near Glasgow Airport after a three-vehicle crash on the M8.

The incident happened at junction 27 heading eastbound shortly before 11.40am on Thursday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have all been called.

Lanes two and three are blocked following the smash, with tailbacks to junction 29.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have lane restrictions in place. We have no reports of anyone being injured at this time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.