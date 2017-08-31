Paige Doherty's mother: Inmates do not deserve luxuries

Reform Scotland has called for prisoners in Scotland to have landlines in their cells.

Paige Doherty: Schoolgirl with her mother Pamela Munro.

The mother of murdered Paige Doherty has expressed her anger at a call for prisoners to have phones in their cells.

Reform Scotland has suggested inmates in Scotland should have landlines fitted in their rooms.

The think tank believes it would help prisoners keep in touch with their families.

Paige, 15, was stabbed at least 61 times and suffered more than 140 injuries when she was murdered at the Delicious Deli in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, by owner John Leathemon on March 19 last year.

Her mother, Pamela Munro, described her disgust at the idea, questioning why prisoners should get their own phones when she cannot call her daughter.

She said: "At first I was really, really angry. I thought how was that even possible to allow it?

"They have broken the law so they should not be getting these luxuries that they get on the outside.

"It seems that prisoners are getting everything. Break the law and you can go in there and everything will be fine. You are not losing anything."

Prisoners have access to payphones in jail but these are in communal areas.

It is hoped allowing phones in cells would help aid rehabilitation.

Ms Munro disagreed, saying: "I do not think having a phone in your cell with help rehabilitate you. That person chose to break the law. When you break the law you have to let yourself know what you are in there for.

"I cannot phone my daughter. There is no option for me. I do not think it is fair that people who commit these crimes and take away someone from the likes of us or other families should not have the right to pick up the phone when they feel like it either."

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: "The Scottish Prison Service recognises the importance of maintaining family links with a family member during their time in custody and continues to look at ways in which we can support and enhance this."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.