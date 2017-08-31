  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots stranded in Bucharest after flight home cancelled

STV

Passengers told they would have to wait a week to return to Glasgow from Romania.

Stranded: Passengers have to wait until Monday to get home.
Stranded: Passengers have to wait until Monday to get home. CC

Scots have been left stranded in Romania after their plane home was cancelled and the airline was unable to offer any alternative flights for a week.

The Glasgow-bound passengers have been left with no option other than wait for the next available Wizz Air flight from Bucharest on Monday.

The plane was due to depart on Monday this week but was forced to undergo "unscheduled technical maintenance".

It is understood some passengers have managed to fly home on other airlines.

The abrupt cancellation in the Romanian capital meant a scheduled flight from Glasgow to Bucharest on Monday night also had to be scrapped.

One passenger affected said the situation was "crazy" and there were reports of up to 200 passengers being stranded.

A spokesman for Wizz Air has apologised and offered a free rebooking or full refunds to those affected.

He said: "The aircraft operating Wizz Air flights W6 3017 Bucharest-Glasgow and W6 3018 Glasgow-Bucharest on August 28 needed to undergo unscheduled technical maintenance.

"Initially only a delay was predicted by the engineers but the works took longer than expected and unfortunately Wizz had to cancel the flights.

"Passengers were offered free rebooking or a full refund."

He added: "Wizz Air sincerely apologises to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused.

"The safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.