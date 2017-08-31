Scots stranded in Bucharest after flight home cancelled

Passengers told they would have to wait a week to return to Glasgow from Romania.

Stranded: Passengers have to wait until Monday to get home. CC

Scots have been left stranded in Romania after their plane home was cancelled and the airline was unable to offer any alternative flights for a week.

The Glasgow-bound passengers have been left with no option other than wait for the next available Wizz Air flight from Bucharest on Monday.

The plane was due to depart on Monday this week but was forced to undergo "unscheduled technical maintenance".

It is understood some passengers have managed to fly home on other airlines.

The abrupt cancellation in the Romanian capital meant a scheduled flight from Glasgow to Bucharest on Monday night also had to be scrapped.

One passenger affected said the situation was "crazy" and there were reports of up to 200 passengers being stranded.

A spokesman for Wizz Air has apologised and offered a free rebooking or full refunds to those affected.

He said: "The aircraft operating Wizz Air flights W6 3017 Bucharest-Glasgow and W6 3018 Glasgow-Bucharest on August 28 needed to undergo unscheduled technical maintenance.

"Initially only a delay was predicted by the engineers but the works took longer than expected and unfortunately Wizz had to cancel the flights.

"Passengers were offered free rebooking or a full refund."

He added: "Wizz Air sincerely apologises to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused.

"The safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority."