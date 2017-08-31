  • STV
  • MySTV

Stirling University students offered rooms in Glasgow

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Around 180 first year students were initially told they had nowhere to live.

University: Glasgow city centre is about 30 miles from the university campus.
University: Glasgow city centre is about 30 miles from the university campus. CC by University of Stirling

First year students who were told they had nowhere to live just two weeks before starting at Stirling University have been offered rooms in Glasgow.

The university said it has offered 70 students places in privately owned student accommodation in Glasgow city centre about 30 miles away from campus.

It comes after around 180 freshers who had been expecting to be allocated a spot in university halls were told there were no spaces left.

Officials blamed "significantly increased demand" for the shortage but now say 76 of the students initially affected have found a place in university accommodation.

A number of other students managed to secure private living arrangements.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1396441-dozens-of-first-year-students-left-without-accommodation/ | default

In emails seen by STV News, the university has offered the remaining affected students 38-week contracts for rooms in Glasgow priced at £480 a month.

The halls are on North Hanover Street, which is roughly a five-minute walk from Queen Street train station.

Students who take spaces in the residence will be supplied with a 16-25 railcard which entitles holders to a third off fares. Ordinarily the railcard costs £30 a year.

Trains from Glasgow to Stirling run three times an hour and take between 25 and 45 minutes, however, the university campus is a further 15-minute bus journey away from Stirling train station.

One parent of a student who has been offered a room in Glasgow said: "The cost of the rail fares, even discounted, is such that the overall cost is more than for accommodation in Stirling.

"A worse offer could not be devised."

Autumn semester at Stirling University begins for students on Monday, September 12.

'We regret, and apologise for, any inconvenience to affected students.'
Stirling University spokesman

A spokesman for the university said: "The university offers students the opportunity to apply for university accommodation and strives to meet the needs of all of our students.

"However, due to the number of applications, the university is unable to guarantee accommodation to every student.

"Following significantly increased demand this year, we regret we have been unable to offer university accommodation to a number of students."

He added: "Overall, there has been a 19.8% increase in demand for university accommodation between the 2016/17 and 2017/18 academic years - rising from 3070 applications to 3679.

"Around 180 students were initially affected, however, 76 have now been offered university accommodation, with priority given to students under 18 and to those with previously-known health considerations which could impact upon their university education.

"Application dates were also considered as part of the process. We regret, and apologise for, any inconvenience to affected students."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.