Disruption for passengers after train hits cows on track

Incident happened between Motherwell and Uddingston junction.

Service: Train was en route to Glasgow (file pic). Martin Keene / PA Wire/PA Images

Rail passengers experienced some disruption on Thursday after a train struck two cows.

The 13.43 service from London Euston to Glasgow Central was briefly stopped after it hit the animals, which had wandered onto the track.

The incident happened at Douglas Park, on the main line between Motherwell and Uddingston junction.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "There is no record of there having been any significant impact or delay to the service."

There is no word on the condition of the cows.

