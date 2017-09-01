  • STV
HMS Forth sets sail from Clyde shipyard for first time

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The 295ft vessel is the first in the Royal Navy's new batch of Offshore Patrol Vessels.

Navy: Ship's company consists of 110 people.

The first in the Royal Navy's fleet of Clyde-built patrol vessels has set sail for the first time.

HMS Forth left her shipyard at Scotstoun on Wednesday and is currently undergoing sea trials.

The 295ft vessel is the first of a fleet of five new Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) being built in Scotland.

It is expected the warship will begin service in the Royal Navy in 2018.

Journey: Vessel will undergo sea trials.

There were 110 people on board with every bunk on the vessel filled by sailors and contractors from BAE Systems. It is designed to hold a typical crew of around 60.

OPVs are designed to the the Royal Navy's "eyes and ears" around the UK by protecting fishing vessels, as well as being able to deploy around the world.

The second OPV, HMS Medway, is taking Forth's place at the Scotstoun yard after being floated down the river from Govan earlier in August.

Commanding officer Bob Laverty said: "Today marks a key moment in the generation of the ship and it is extremely exciting to be on board.

"Forth boasts state-of-the-art equipment, and my ship's company are looking forward to developing their knowledge of the systems on board with their industry counterparts."

Lieutenant Tom Sleight, HMS Forth's navigator, said it was significantly more capable than previous OPVs.

They are going to be extremely capable ships when compared with their predecessors.
Lt Tom Sleight

He said: "The design provides a lot more operational flexibility with the large flight deck and space for the embarked force.

"These ships will be able to conduct all of the fishery protection and domestic security duties currently undertaken by the squadron but will now also provide far more capable platform for deploying overseas such as when Mersey provided support to migrant operations in the Mediterranean or Severn and Mersey on Atlantic Patrol North.

"They are going to be extremely capable ships when compared with their predecessors."

