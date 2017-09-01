Plane in near miss with 'unknown object' over Glasgow

Pilot says the item was probably a drone but investigators could not identify it.

A320: Passenger plane in near-miss at Glasgow Airport (file pic). CC by Bernard Saborio

A passenger plane had a close encounter with an unknown object on its descent to Glasgow Airport.

The A320 avoided the item - which the pilot described as an orange light - by less than 200ft as it landed at 1.50am on May 29.

The pilot said it was probably a drone but investigators described it as an "unknown object" in a newly released report.

There was no time to take any action to avoid the item, which was travelling in the opposite direction, the pilot reported.

Five days later the pilot of an offshore helicopter was forced to take action to avoid a large helium balloon unexpectedly appeared near Portsoy, Aberdeenshire.

The safety of the S92 chopper was put at risk during the incident, said the Airprox Board, which investigates near misses in UK airspace.

