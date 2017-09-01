  • STV
Loganair reveals new livery as airline goes independent

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The Scottish company has been operating under franchise agreements for 25 years.

Airline: Loganair will compete with its former partner Flybe. STV

Scottish airline Loganair is flying under its own colours for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The Glasgow-based carrier, which provides lifeline services to the Highlands and Islands, has flown under franchise agreements since 1993.

It has now become independent and will compete with its former partner Flybe across several routes.

On Friday, Loganair unveiled its first aircraft with new tartan livery at Glasgow Airport.

A Saab 340 aircraft called the Spirit of Harris was welcomed by two airport fire engines.

Manager Jonathan Hinkles said he was confident Loganair would be able to compete with other brands.

He told STV News: "All of us at Loganair have got to be focused on our day job which is delivering Scotland's lifeline air services around the Highlands and Islands.

"We're very keen to make sure we get that right, that's a combination of service, price and reliability. We're confident we can do that."

He added: "Across our whole route network we're offering the same level of service whether we have competition or not.

"We've put a lot of investment in and we've made a lot of changes to make things better for our customers."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.