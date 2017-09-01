Major delays after lorry smashes into railway bridge
The incident happened at Bishopton in Renfrewshire at 12.20pm on Friday.
A lorry has smashed into a railway bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
Services from Glasgow to Gourock and Wemyss Bay are facing delays.
Engineers have been called to inspect the damage.
Replacement transport has been arranged for the affected routes.
There are not believed to have been any injuries.
