Growing concerns for man missing from hospital ward

Gordon Wilson was last seen two months ago in Woodview Hospital, North Ayrshire.

Concerns are growing for a man who has been missing from a hospital in North Ayrshire for two months.

Police are reappealing for any information on 47-year-old Gordon Wilson, who was last seen at 9am on Sunday, July 2, in a ward at Woodview Hospital in Irvine.

Mr Wilson, who is 5ft 8in and of slim build with shoulder-length greying hair, left to go for a walk but did not return.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded jumper and grey trainers with white soles.



Constable Scott McDade said: "Eight weeks have now passed since Gordon was last seen and despite extensive enquiries and searches we have yet to obtain any information on his whereabouts, and police are extremely concerned for him.

"Although he has been missing before, it has never been for this length of time. He is also without his prescribed medication.

"He is known to travel throughout Scotland either hitch-hiking or on foot, heading as far as the highlands, and in the past he has slept rough when he is out on his walks.

"I would urge anyone who has seen Gordon or who has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact Irvine Police Station through 101."

