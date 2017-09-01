Office workers fall ill after inhaling 'toxic fumes'

Emergency services were called to Nelson Street in Kilmarnock after the alert.

Nelson Street: Road has been blocked off. Derek Collins

Several workers have taken unwell in an office block after inhaling suspected toxic fumes.

Emergency services were called to Nelson Street in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, following the alert at 11.35am on Friday.

It is understood at least four people have taken ill from the fumes.

The road has been blocked off while fire and ambulance crews deal with those affected.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 11.35am to attend an incident on Nelson Street in Kilmarnock.

"We initially dispatched a special operations response team and an ambulance but the ambulance was stood down.

"They are still on the scene assessing anyone who feels unwell."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.