Paedophile filmed himself sexually abusing young girls

Andrew Fraser, 64, was caught with more than 110,000 indecent images of children.

Court: Fraser jailed for ten years and two months

A paedophile recorded himself sexually assaulting young girls in an "extraordinary" campaign of abuse.

More than 110,000 indecent pictures of children were found on Andrew Fraser's computer.

He abused 12 girls between 1991 and 2015, with his youngest victim aged just six.

He got some of the children to pose for him and abused others while they were sleeping.

Fraser, 64, was jailed for ten years and two months at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

Police received information in June last year that Fraser was in possession of indecent images of children and searched his home.

As well as the hoard of pictures, more than a thousand pieces of footage were recovered from his computer.

Fraser, formerly of Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Judge Lord Beckett said he had carried out "an extraordinary campaign" of abuse and had engineered opportunities to access children.

