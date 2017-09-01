Passers-by jump into Clyde to rescue man after plunge

The incident happened on the Esplanade in Greenock shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Greenock Esplanade: Man rescued and taken to hospital (file pic). CC by G Laird

Two passers-by jumped into the Clyde to rescue a man who had fallen into the river.

The incident happened on the Esplanade in Greenock shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

The man was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Renfrewshire, and released shortly afterwards.

He is not believed to have been seriously harmed.

Officers are trying to trace the men who went to his aid, who they described as "brave and quick-thinking".

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At 7.40pm last night we received a report of a man in the water at the Esplanade, Greenock.

"He was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital but he's since been released."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.