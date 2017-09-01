Passers-by jump into Clyde to rescue man after plunge
The incident happened on the Esplanade in Greenock shortly before 8pm on Thursday.
Two passers-by jumped into the Clyde to rescue a man who had fallen into the river.
The man was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Renfrewshire, and released shortly afterwards.
He is not believed to have been seriously harmed.
Officers are trying to trace the men who went to his aid, who they described as "brave and quick-thinking".
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At 7.40pm last night we received a report of a man in the water at the Esplanade, Greenock.
"He was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital but he's since been released."
