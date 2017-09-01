Boys in hospital after taking 'legal highs' at school

Emergency services were called to Kilwinning Academy on two separate occasions.

Kilwinning Academy: Paramedics were called twice to the school. Google 2017

Two pupils have been taken to hospital after taking suspected "legal highs" at school.

Emergency services were called to Kilwinning Academy in North Ayrshire shortly after 11am on Friday.

The 16-year-old boys were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock after becoming unwell.

Their condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Police and ambulance crews were then called to the school again over concerns for two other pupils.

The boys, also 16, were checked by paramedics and did not require hospital treatment.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Two 16-year-old male pupils at Kilwinning Academy became unwell whilst at school.

"They have both been taken by ambulance to University Crosshouse Hospital where they are currently being assessed.

"A further two 16-year-old male pupils were also examined by paramedics at the school as a precautionary measure as they had been in the company of the two who had become unwell, however these two were found to be well."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 11.05am today to attend an incident at Kilwinning Academy.

"We dispatched two ambulances and a paramedic response unit to the scene. Two patients were taken to University Crosshouse Hospital."

He added: "We then received a call at 12.19pm to attend another incident at Kilwinning Academy.

"We dispatched one ambulance and treated two patients, both aged 16, at the scene. Neither of them travelled to hospital."

