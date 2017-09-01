Delays expected on Erskine Bridge during roadworks

Motorists have been warned to plan their journeys in advance over the weekend.

Erskine Bridge: Work taking place between 7am and 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. © STV

Motorists have been warned to plan journeys in advance as roadworks take place on the Erskine Bridge.

Cable works will be carried out on the crossing over the River Clyde between Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire this weekend.

Delays in excess of 30 minutes are expected during the work between 7am and 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Work to protect the long-term integrity of the supporting cable stays, a key structural component of the bridge, started three weeks ago.

They will continue for a further four weekends in the weeks ahead, with the exception of the weekend of September 30 and October 1 due to other works on the A82.

Delays of 15 minutes had originally been forecast but hold ups of up to half an hour and more have been experienced by some.

Scotland TranServ major bridges manager Peter McCann said: "We have been working in consultation with Transport Scotland, Police Scotland and the local authorities to revise the traffic management element of our works following significant delays in previous weekends.

"Lanes will now only be coned off in the immediate area of work, with the bridge reinstated to full lanes after that while we will try to move traffic management as far away from the on-slip to still allow our contractors to work as safely and efficiently as possible."

Anyone planning on using the bridge this weekend has been advised to check the Traffic Scotland Twitter page for further updates.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.