Body pulled from Clyde during search for missing man

Jamie McCulloch, 27, has been missing from Lanark since Sunday, August 27.

Missing: Jamie McCulloch was last seen on Sunday morning. Google

A body has been recovered from the River Clyde during the search for a missing Lanarkshire man.

The body was pulled from the river near Kirkfieldbank, Lanark, at about 12.10pm on Friday.

A formal identification is due to take place but it is believed to be 27-year-old Jamie McCulloch who has been missing from Lanark since Sunday.

Mr McCulloch disappeared after he left a friend's house in Lanark at 5am.

He was last seen running into a field near Stonebyres Power Station in Kirkfieldbank.

A police spokesman said: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

"Relatives have been made aware and the death is being treated as unexplained.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."