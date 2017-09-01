Man suffers burns in electric shock at railway station

The man, thought to be from Ayr, taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Carlisle station: Man came into contact with power lines. Google 2017/Aardvark360

A man was seriously injured in an electric shock involving power lines above a train.

The man, thought to be from Ayr, suffered burns during the incident at Carlisle train station in Cumbria, England.

He was taken to hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

A British Transport Police spokesman said no criminality was involved in the incident.

Officers would not confirm how the man came into contact with the power lines.

He said: "We were called at 12.35am on Saturday, August 26, following reports of a man having come into contact with the overhead power lines.

"Officers and paramedics were called and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.