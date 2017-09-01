Man suffers burns in electric shock at railway station
The man, thought to be from Ayr, taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A man was seriously injured in an electric shock involving power lines above a train.
The man, thought to be from Ayr, suffered burns during the incident at Carlisle train station in Cumbria, England.
He was taken to hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition.
A British Transport Police spokesman said no criminality was involved in the incident.
Officers would not confirm how the man came into contact with the power lines.
He said: "We were called at 12.35am on Saturday, August 26, following reports of a man having come into contact with the overhead power lines.
"Officers and paramedics were called and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
"This incident is not being treated as suspicious."
