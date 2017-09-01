Motorboat crew rescued after blaze at Largs Marina

The occupants of the boat were helped to safety by police and fire crews.

Smoke: A motorboat in flames. Bay Sea School

Firefighters are in attendance as flames rips through a motorboat in Largs.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service dispatched two units to the scene on Irvine Road after receiving reports of the fire at around 6pm on Friday.

Police also attended to assist the fire crews.

Occupants of the boat were helped to safety and police confirmed that there has been no injuries.

Thick black smoke can be seen filling the skyline as fire fighters continue to tackle the blaze which is believed to have been started by an electrical fault on board.

Bay Sea School posted a video of the fire to their Facebook page.

