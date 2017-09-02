Scots Amazon worker sends engagement ring 200 miles away

Tatiana Fernandez, 49, lost her diamond in a box of children's books while packing.

Amazon: She lost her engagement ring while packing. PA

A bride-to-be has been reunited with her engagement ring - after accidentally sending it more than 200 miles away.

Amazon worker Tatiana Fernandez, 49, lost the diamond band in a box of children's books during the packing process in Gourock, Inverclyde.

She and her fiance, Stuart O'Neil, 52, searched for the item along with colleagues, but gave up after efforts proved fruitless. Unbeknown to them, it had been sent to a customer in Manchester.

Stephenie Healiss got in touch with Amazon and Ms Fernandez, who is originally from Havana, Cuba, was reunited with her precious possession.

She said: "When I realised I had lost my engagement ring, I went through a range of emotions, from sadness to anger at myself for losing it. I honestly thought it had gone forever.

"When our leadership team got in touch to say a customer found it in their package, I could not believe my luck. It is such a relief to get my ring back and I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to our kind customer for returning the ring to me."

The couple, who met while working at Amazon's Gourock site near Glasgow, are currently planning their big day and will now marry with the original engagement ring thanks to the kindness of the customer.

Ms Healiss said: "I was surprised, yes. I could tell the ring had a great deal of sentimental value and know from my own experience that things like that cannot be replaced.

"That is when we decided to contact Amazon. I am so pleased it has been returned safely and wish Tatiana and Stuart all the very best for their wedding day."