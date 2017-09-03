Brother's touching tribute to man found dead in Clyde

The body of Jamie McCulloch was pulled from the water near Kirkfieldbank in Lanark.

Jamie McCulloch: A major search was carried out.

A man found dead in the River Clyde has been described by his heartbroken brother as someone who had a "heart of gold".

A major search was launched after the 27-year-old was last seen running into a field near the area's Stonebyres Power Station.

His brother Craig has spoken of his devastation, saying he will "forever cherish" the memories he had with Jamie.

In a post on social media, he said: "An absolute gent with a tough exterior and a heart of gold, Jamie may not be physically with us anymore but he will live on in all our hearts.

"To hear the impact Jamie had on so many people's lives is humbling and makes me so proud to call him my big brother.

"I know he will help guide me every day and steer me away from danger and bad decisions.

"I promised him I would take care of Siobhan and I will. I promised him I would do him proud and I will. Everything I will achieve is for you."

He added: "There are so many memories we will not get to share Jamie and I do not know how I will ever come to terms with this.

"However I have a seemingly endless library of good memories that I will cherish forever, and I know you will be looking down as I make new ones with our beautiful family.

"You are as much a part of me as I am of you.

"We confided in each other and I trust you with my life. We love you so much."

Craig said the support from people has "touched" the hearts of his family.

He added: "The help, support and selflessness of so many of you who have helped in the search has touched all our hearts.

"Whether you shared a post, sent your love to us or helped out in the search, you have all gone above and beyond to help us."