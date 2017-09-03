Six people including child, four, injured in car crash

The smash, involving three cars, happened on the A706 near Forth, South Lanarkshire.

Forth: The A706 was closed for several hours. Google 2017

Six people including a four-year-old child have been injured in a crash.

A black Peugeot 206 was heading southbound when it collided with a red Citroen C1 before smashing into a white Ford Fiesta at 4.20pm on Friday.

The crash caused the Ford to career down an embankment.

Two men, aged 19 and 22, who were in the Peugeot, suffered serious injuries while a 15-year-old, who was also travelling with them, was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury.

A 25-year-old man, who was in the Ford Fiesta, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and is also in a serious condition.

A woman, 22, and a child, four, were taken to Wishaw General Hospital but were later released.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.