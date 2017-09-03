Major search for person in Clyde near Squinty Bridge
A police helicopter was involved in the search from around 11.15pm on Sunday.
A major search is under way for a person seen in the Clyde near Glasgow's Squinty Bridge.
A number of police cars were scrambled after concerns were raised at around 11.15pm on Sunday.
The Clyde Arc - better known as the Squinty Bridge - has been closed to traffic at both sides by officers.
They are being supported by a police helicopter, which was seen scanning the Clyde with a spotlight.
Search and rescue boats are also involved in the operation.
