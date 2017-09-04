Barrhead Travel record expansion to give job boost

The company will also increase the number of modern apprentices it has.

Expansion: Jobs will be created in its flagship Glasgow store. STV

Barrhead Travel has revealed it will create more than 100 jobs in coming months as it expands its workforce to record levels.

The company is aiming to boost the size of its more than 1,000-strong workforce to meet growing customer demand.

The travel agency is recruiting 80 new staff members, mainly destination specialists, including positions at its flagship Glasgow city centre superstore, in Oswald Street.

Barrhead Travel will also bring on board a further 25 modern apprentices this year, which will take the company's total trainee intake in 2017 to 85.

Barrhead Travel has plans to increase the number of modern apprentices it trains to 100 in 2018, as part of its ambition have a ratio of one apprentice for every five employees.

The new jobs are in addition to the 149 recruits Barrhead Travel has achieved so far in 2017.

The modern apprentice roles available range across all areas of the Barrhead Travel business, including sales, marketing, business development, digital marketing and training.

Sharon Munro, CEO of Barrhead Travel, said: "Our people are key to success in our business, and as such, we offer some of the best benefits in the travel industry.

"As well as a competitive salary, uncapped commission and a vibrant social events calendar, our specialists receive worldwide educational trips to gain in-depth knowledge and experience first-hand the holidays we offer our customers.

"We invest heavily in the training and development of our people; the opening of our dedicated Training Academy last year coupled with our experienced team of trainers supports increased training and progression opportunities for our teams across the UK.

"We are also very proud of our apprentices and the programme we have in place to support the development of their skills and careers."