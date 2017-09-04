Man suffers stab wounds in attempted murder at his home

The 23-year-old was attacked by two men with 'bladed weapons' in Govan, Glasgow.

Attack: The man was in a property on Drumoyne Road. Google

A man has been seriously injured in a murder bid by two men with bladed weapons in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old man was in a property on Drumoyne Road, Govan, when two men forced their way inside and assaulted him at about 6.15am.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds after the attempted murder.

Hospital staff have described his condition as serious.

Detective Inspector Clark Hill said: "This was a particularly vicious attack which has left a young man with several serious injuries.

"Officers are currently in the area speaking to local people and viewing CCTV in order to try to identify the two men responsible.

"I urge anyone who was in the Drumoyne Road area around the time the attack occurred and who may have seen the culprits hanging around the area to contact police on 101."

