Man jailed for terrorising families in fire attacks

Alan Buick targeted properties in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, and Glasgow.

Court: Buick jailed for seven and a half years (file pic).

A man terrorised two families in a series of fire attacks.

Alan Buick, 43, was jailed for seven and a half years over wilful fire-raising incidents at two properties, one in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, and the other in Glasgow.

The detective who led the investigation described Buick as a "dangerous individual" after he was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

The court heard he targeted two properties between December 2016 and February this year.

Detective inspector Andrew Doherty, from Clydebank CID, said: "Alan Buick terrorised innocent families, repeatedly setting fires at their homes and leaving them in a state of fear and distress.

"The victims' support and cooperation with the police, as well as information provided by the local community, was key to finding the person responsible and I would like to thank them all for having the courage to speak up and assist police in stopping this dangerous individual."

He added: "I would also like to highlight the fantastic work of the investigating team, who through diligence and commitment, managed to apprehend a dangerous individual and establish extended links to further incidents.

"Specialist forensic assistance was utilised to progress the investigation and was a central factor in establishing Buik's identity.

"I hope today's result sends a clear message to Alan Buick and other criminals engaging in this type of reckless behaviour that Police Scotland will not tolerate it in any form."

The terror campaign dates back to 10pm on December 8, 2016, when Buick attempted to set a car on fire in Kirkwood Avenue, Clydebank.

The most recent happened on February 2 at around 2.20am when an attempt was made to torch a car parked in a driveway on the same street.

CCTV was a critical part of the investigation and Police Scotland previously released images of Buick wearing a distinctive back pack with florescent stripes on the shoulder straps.

