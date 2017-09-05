Two men arrested for 'carrying machetes' in street

The pair, aged 34 and 38, are expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court.

Arrests: Men held by police over 'machetes' (file pic). ©SNS Group

Two men have been arrested for allegedly carrying machetes in Greenock.

They were picked up by police on Lyle Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Two men aged 34 and 38 were arrested during the early hours of Sunday.

"Both will appear at Greenock Sheriff Court."

