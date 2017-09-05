Two men arrested for 'carrying machetes' in street
The pair, aged 34 and 38, are expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court.
Two men have been arrested for allegedly carrying machetes in Greenock.
They were picked up by police on Lyle Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The men, aged 34 and 38, are expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Two men aged 34 and 38 were arrested during the early hours of Sunday.
"Both will appear at Greenock Sheriff Court."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.