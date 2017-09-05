Nursing home ordered to make 'urgent improvements'

Urgent action required in areas including residents' hygiene at Greenlaw Grove.

Greenlaw Grove: Nursing home in Newton Mearns will have follow-up inspection. Google 2017

A nursing home has been ordered to make "urgent improvements" in the care it provides to vulnerable residents.

Greenlaw Grove in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, has been served with a formal improvement notice by the Care Inspectorate.

The watchdog carried out an inspection on the home, which looks after a maximum of 113 elderly people, many of whom have dementia.

Inspectors listed several areas which needed improvement urgently, including staffing numbers, training and registration.

Residents' hygiene, health and well-being were other areas which required improvement, as well as drug administration.

A previous report found "staff were recording incidents which should have been investigated by the service or referred to social services for further investigation".

'We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress.' Care Inspectorate

The care home was ordered to provide further training for staff in areas including infection control and medication management by the end of October.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we need to see so that the care provided to residents improves quickly.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action.

"Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights. Anyone with a concern can contact our helpline on 0345 600 9527."

