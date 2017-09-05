Two men pretended to be police officers to steal BMW

David Gordon, 20, and Brian Murdoch, 21, duped their victim in Glasgow.

Court: Gordon and Murdoch were jailed (file pic). STV

Two men impersonated police officers to steal a BMW in Glasgow.

David Gordon, 20, and Brian Murdoch, 21, used stolen uniforms to deceive their victim into thinking they were officers helping him trace his lost phone.

When he went into his house to get paperwork to prove the lost mobile was his, Gordon and Murdoch stole his car.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, the pair admitted impersonating police officers and stealing the BMW in May.

They also admitted assaulting a couple a month earlier on April 17 on Glasgow Road, Paisley, after threatening them with a knife and stealing their car.

Gordon pleaded guilty to other charges including stealing a car in March at Blair Street, Glasgow, and driving without insurance and while disqualified as well as reset of a car and police uniforms on April 5.

On Tuesday, sheriff Daniel Scullion said: "No disposal other than a significant custodial one is appropriate."

He ordered Gordon, who had been released on licence, to return to Polmont Young Offenders Institute for a year before serving a 31-month sentence for these crimes.

Murdoch was sentenced to 38 months and both men will be supervised for a year after their release.

Murdoch's lawyer, Amy Spencer, told the court the men previously met while serving a sentence in Polmont.

She added: "Both had very similar interests and unfortunately the combination of the pair turned out to be very bad."

Gordon's defence lawyer Ian Sievwright said he was "addicted" to stealing and driving cars.

