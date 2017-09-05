Porsche driver led police on 120mph pursuit on the M9

Gordon Haylott, 53, was fined £2000 and will be back on the road in four months.

Speeding: A Porsche Cayman S similar to Haylott's (file pic). IFCAR

A Porsche driver who led police on a 120mph pursuit will be back on the road in four months.

Gordon Haylott, 53, was tailed by plain-clothed police in an unmarked car as he sped past them on the M9 south of Stirling on April 8.

Prosecutor Lindsey Brooks told the city's sheriff court the police driver had to pull into the slow lane after spotting Haylott's 2006 silver Porsche Cayman S approaching from behind.

She said: "The police made off after the accused and their vehicle reached speeds of 120 miles an hour keeping his vehicle in view."

Haylott then turned into Stirling, travelling at over 60mph in a 40mph limit on the A905 leading to the city centre.

The court heard he was travelling very close to cars in front, "weaving in and out, looking for an opportunity to overtake".

Police only caught up with him when he pulled into the forecourt of an Audi dealership.

Ms Brooks said: "He offered no reason for his driving other than that he was trying to get to the Audi garage before 5pm.

"He said he and his female passenger were wanting to view a car before it closed."

Haylott, a field service engineer, of Keith Street, Kincardine-on-Forth, Fife, pleaded guilty to careless driving.

He had originally been charged with the more serious offence of dangerous driving but the Crown accepted his plea to the lesser offence.

Sheriff James MacDonald fined Haylott £2000 and banned him from driving for four months.

He told Haylott his carelessness had been "at the upper end of the scale".

