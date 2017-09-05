Thieves steal £20,000 from motorway service station ATM

Three men broke into Bothwell Services on the M74 in the early hours of Monday.

Bothwell: Closed during break-in (file pic). Gordon McKinlay

Thieves made off with a five-figure sum after raiding a motorway service station.

Bothwell Services on the M74 in South Lanarkshire was closed when three men broke in early on Monday morning.

They forced open a cash machine and fled with around £20,000.

Police are now appealing for information on the raid, which took place between 2.35am and 3.15am on Fallside Road.

Detective inspector Colin Campbell said: "Although the services were closed at the time of the break-in, there may have been a number of vehicles parked within the car park or utilising the filling station and I appeal to those drivers to review their dashcam footage and contact police if they have any information.

"The suspects are believed to have been on the premises for a considerable length of time and would have made a lot of noise forcing open the cash line machine.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity and may have heard extensive noise or saw the suspects hanging around the area either prior to the break-in taking place or afterwards."

One of the suspects wore a light-coloured baseball cap, a long-sleeved top, dark trousers and black trainers.

He was accompanied by two other men, one wearing a light-coloured hat, black gloves, a light-coloured hooded top and had his face covered by a piece of clothing.

The third wore a light-coloured hooded top and tracksuit bottoms, Nike trainers and also had a piece of clothing covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambuslang police on 101.

