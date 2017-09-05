Arrests after man 'pushed on rail tracks in racist attack'

A 27-year-old man was allegedly abused then attacked at Anniesland station in Glasgow.

Anniesland: BTP arrest two men (file pic). CC by Andrew Reid / Cropped

Two men have been charged with pushing another man onto the tracks at a train station in Glasgow.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the pair had been arrested in connection with an alleged incident at Anniesland station in Glasgow on the evening of August 27.

A 27-year-old man was reportedly racially abused and then shoved onto the tracks.

The victim, who is Asian, is said to have been abused again after he climbed back onto the platform.

Both men have been charged with racially aggravated serious assault and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a future date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.