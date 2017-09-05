Van catches fire on busy M74 in Glasgow city centre

Emergency services called to the motorway near Kingston Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Fire: Drivers warned to expect delays.

Firefighters were called to a motorway in Glasgow city centre after a van caught fire on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on the M74 near junction 1, near where the roadway crosses the Kingston Bridge.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.20pm after receiving a large volume of calls from concerned road users.

The blaze was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to exercise care when approaching the area and expect delays.

