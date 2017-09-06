Fire which destroyed Italian restaurant not suspicious

Little Italy on Moffat Road in Dumfries was burned to the ground in the blaze.

A fire which destroyed an Italian restaurant was not started deliberately.

Little Italy on Moffat Road in Dumfries was burned to the ground in the blaze.

Around 30 firefighters tackled the flames on Wednesday, August 30.

Following an investigation, Police Scotland said the fire on Wednesday, August 30, is not suspicious.

A spokesman said: "This joint fire investigation and a review of CCTV found there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire."

In a message to customers, the owner of the restaurant said: "Thank you all for your kind messages and support and I would just like you all to know that we are not giving up, no chance, see you all soon."

He added: "Please note all the gift vouchers that people received from loved ones and friends will be honored.

"Please just allow me some time to get things sorted."