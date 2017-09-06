Woman injured in plunge into River Clyde in Glasgow
Emergency services pulled her from the water near Glasgow Bridge on Wednesday.
A woman has been rescued after plunging into the River Clyde in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to the river near Glasgow Bridge at 7.40am on Wednesday.
The woman has been taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended and the woman has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
"The circumstances are still not known."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.