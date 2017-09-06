Irish president meeting Prince Charles in Scotland

Michael D Higgins accepted an invite from the Duke of Rothesay to Dumfries House.

Royal visit: Duke and Duchess with President and wife in May. PA

Irish President Michael D Higgins is in Scotland following an invite from Prince Charles.

Higgins will attend celebrations at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire on Wednesday, marking ten years since it opened to the public.

The president and his wife Sabina will be joined by Prince Charles and the Camilla, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

Higgins hosted the royal couple at his official residence in Dublin in May.

A spokesman for the president said the meeting would "strengthen the bonds between Ireland and the UK".

Dumfries House receives about 24,000 visitors a year and is a popular wedding venue.

