  • STV
  • MySTV

Still Game and Chewin' the Fat dentures maker fined

STV

Speedy Dentures owner John Nicol was working as an unregistered dentist.

False teeth: Nicol made dentures worn by Still Game character Methadone Mick.
False teeth: Nicol made dentures worn by Still Game character Methadone Mick. CC by Kathy McGraw

The man who made the false teeth worn by Still Game character Methadone Mick has been found guilty of working as an unregistered dentist.

Speedy Dentures owner John Nicol was fined £1800 for the crime at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He was convicted after an undercover investigator went into his shop on Dumbarton Road in Glasgow and asked Nicol to carry out dental work on her mother.

Nicol, 73, who also made the dentures worn by Chewin' the Fat salesmen Bob and Alan, said he should be given a medal for his work.

Speaking outside court, he said: "It's unfair. It's a private transaction between people who choose to come to me because they've had terrible treatment from dentists.

"I don't advertise as being a dentist and some dentists even refer people to me. I have customers from all over the world and have had repeat business from people since 1973.

"It's a medal I should be getting."

Mr Nicol was registered with the General Dental Council until 2011, when he decided not to renew his membership.

The investigator who visited his shop said Mr Nicol seemed very confident and knowledgeable.

"Mr Nicol was very chatty, very confident, made my mum feel at ease and seemed knowledgeable in what he was talking about," she said.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.