Still Game and Chewin' the Fat dentures maker fined

Speedy Dentures owner John Nicol was working as an unregistered dentist.

False teeth: Nicol made dentures worn by Still Game character Methadone Mick. CC by Kathy McGraw

The man who made the false teeth worn by Still Game character Methadone Mick has been found guilty of working as an unregistered dentist.

Speedy Dentures owner John Nicol was fined £1800 for the crime at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He was convicted after an undercover investigator went into his shop on Dumbarton Road in Glasgow and asked Nicol to carry out dental work on her mother.

Nicol, 73, who also made the dentures worn by Chewin' the Fat salesmen Bob and Alan, said he should be given a medal for his work.

Speaking outside court, he said: "It's unfair. It's a private transaction between people who choose to come to me because they've had terrible treatment from dentists.

"I don't advertise as being a dentist and some dentists even refer people to me. I have customers from all over the world and have had repeat business from people since 1973.

"It's a medal I should be getting."

Mr Nicol was registered with the General Dental Council until 2011, when he decided not to renew his membership.

The investigator who visited his shop said Mr Nicol seemed very confident and knowledgeable.

"Mr Nicol was very chatty, very confident, made my mum feel at ease and seemed knowledgeable in what he was talking about," she said.

