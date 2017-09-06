Man in court charged with murdering his wife using pillow

Ian Gordon has admitted killing Patricia Gordon but denies her murder.

Court: Guily plea to culpable homicide was rejected (file pic).

A man is on trial accused of murdering his wife by smothering her with a pillow.

Ian Gordon, 67, has admitted killing 64-year-old wife Patricia on April 28, 2016, but his guilty plea to the lesser charged of culpable homicide was rejected by the Crown.

Prosecutors allege he fatally attacked his wife in Troon, South Ayrshire, by placing a pillow over her face and restricting her breathing.

A joint minute of agreed facts was read to the court by the prosecutor at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Jurors heard Mrs Gordon was seen by doctors on a number of occasions between October 2015 and April 2016.

On April 26, she was prescribed antibiotics for pneumonia.

Advocate depute Iain McSporran QC said: "In the early hours of the morning on April 28, 2016, at 46 North Drive, Troon, the accused killed his wife Patricia Gordon by placing her pillow over her face, restricting her breathing."

Gordon, who is represented by QC Gordon Jackson denies the charge.

The trial continues before judge Lord Arthurson.

