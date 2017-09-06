Man in shop raid armed with metal pipe, spring and pen nib

Serial offender Ross McLeod targeted Paisley bookmakers with homemade weapon.

Bookies: McLeod left empty-handed (file pic). Google 2017

A serial offender tried to rob a bookmakers armed with a homemade weapon fashioned from a metal pipe, spring and a fountain pen nib.

Ross McLeod, 37, admitted committing the offence at Ladbrokes on Wellmeadow Street in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on April 7.

Manager Fiona Moffat told the High Court in Glasgow McLeod came into the branch and placed the six-inch device on the counter.

She saw a spring had been inserted into one end of the pipe and a fountain pen nib at the other.

McLeod told Ms Moffat "This is a hawd up, gies the money." He then pointed the pipe at her and said: "Gies the money or I'll blast you."

Ms Moffat called to her colleague to press the panic alarm and McLeod left the premises empty-handed.

The court heard police who viewed CCTV footage from the shop recognised McLeod and he was subsequently arrested.

Judge Lady Rae jailed McLeod for four years and two months and ordered he is monitored in the community for three years after his release.

The judge told McLeod: "You have an appalling record for a relatively young man. If you carry on like this you will end up spending all your life in prison.

"These types of crime are terrifying for the people involved. But for your early plea of guilty I would have jailed you for five years and six months."

The court was told McLeod has a string of convictions for assault, theft and robbery.

Defence advocate Tony Lenehan said: "Mr McLeod is assessed as being at maximum risk of reoffending. He is 37 with entrenched and lifelong offending behind him."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.