Pensioner dies after being pulled from river in Ayr

The 90-year-old man was discovered in the River Doon on Wednesday afternoon.

Ambulance: The man was taken to University Hospital (file pic).

A 90-year-old man has died after being pulled from a river in Ayr.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the River Doon in Doonfoot at around 1.40pm on Wednesday.

The fire service, coastguard and ambulance service attended along with police.

The man was taken to University Hospital Ayr where he died a short time later.

Police said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances relating to the death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

