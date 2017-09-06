Child injured after being hit by car on road in Glasgow

Emergency services were called to Pollokshaws Road at 6.50pm on Wednesday.

Ambulance: Child was taken to hospital. STV

A child has been injured after being hit by a car in the southside of Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Pollokshaws Road at 6.50pm on Wednesday.

The injured child was taken by ambulance to hospital, where his condition is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said the incident was ongoing and further information would be made available in due course.

