Woman, 64, rescued after fall on island's highest peak

The walker suffered a leg injury on Goat Fell, Arran, and was airlifted to hospital.

Goat Fell: Woman being lifted into helicopter. Arran MRT

A 64-year-old woman was rescued after a fall on the highest peak on Arran.

The woman suffered a leg injury in the fall on Goat Fell at about 1pm on Wednesday.



Arran Mountain Rescue Team was dispatched and stretchered her to safety.

She was then airlifted off the 2867ft peak by a coastguard helicopter and flown to hospital.

A spokesman for Arran MRT said: "After assessing her injuries, she was made comfortable, packaged into our stretcher and evacuated to hospital by Rescue 199.

"We wish the casualty a speedy recovery and thank everyone involved for their help."

Rescue: Arran MRT during the callout. Arran MRT

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.